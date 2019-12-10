Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet TV Market By Type of Content (Content-on-Demand and Live Streaming), By Revenue Source, and By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to research, the global internet TV market will grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



The aim of global internet TV market report is to define, analyze, and forecast the global internet TV market based on segments, which include revenue source, type of contents, and region. In addition, the global internet TV market report helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions and is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation of an effective marketing plan.



The market is expected to cross $170 billion by the end of 2025 with increasing demand for video-on-demand (VOD) as major driver. The flexibility associated with VOD has increased the number of viewers using this channel which has helped to increase the demand for internet TV.



One of the major challenges associated with global internet TV market is the lack of an integrated platform for providing contents. More number of production houses have entered the internet TV market and for generating more revenue many of the production houses are planning to limit the contents to their own internet TV services. This trend reduces the content in all internet TV services and viewers will have to pay for more than a single internet TV service for getting a wide coverage, which can amount to a huge amount especially for middle class families in developing economies.



Also, weak internet infrastructure and unreliable internet connection leads to frequent disconnections which affects the internet TV market. This challenge is more relevant during live streaming since video cannot be buffered for compensating the internet disconnection period.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.23 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Ecosystem

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing mobile internet speed

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Lack of integrated platform

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Movie release through internet TV

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Global Internet TV Market, By Type of Content

5.1 Overview

5.2 Content-on-Demand

5.3 Live Streaming



6 Global Internet TV Market, By Revenue Source

6.1 Overview

6.2 Subscription-based

6.3 Advertisement-based

6.4 Transaction-based



7 Global Internet TV Market, By Region

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Middle East and North Africa

7.3.1 Turkey

7.3.2 Saudi Arabia

7.3.3 Egypt

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 UK

7.4.2 Germany

7.4.3 France

7.4.4 Others

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 South Korea

7.4.4 Others

7.5 RoW



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitor Analysis

8.2 Product/Offerings

8.3 Market Developments

8.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.3.2 Expansions

8.3.3 Business Restructuring



9 Vendors Profile

9.1 AT&T

9.1.1 Analyst Opinion

9.1.2 Business Analysis

9.2 The Walt Disney Company

9.3 Sony

9.4 Alphabet

9.5 Netflix

9.6 CBS Corporation

9.7 Amazon

9.8 Dish Network

9.9 Alibaba Group

9.10 Baidu

9.11 Tencent

9.12 PCCW Media Group

9.13 Viacom 18

9.14 Reliance Entertainment

9.15 Iflix

9.16 Icflix

9.17 Philo

9.18 FuboTV

9.19 Eros Entertainment

9.20 Lions Gate Entertainment



