NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Additive Manufacturing Strategies Conference https://additivemanufacturingstrategies.com returns to Boston in February 2020 for its third year featuring an expanded program covering metal additive manufacturing in tandem with the event’s tradition coverage of medical and dental 3D printing. The conference is organized by SmarTech Analysis and 3DPrint.com, respectively the leading industry analyst firm and leading media platform for additive manufacturing. The focus of the conference is the business opportunities that are emerging from the medical/dental and metals segments of the 3D printing/additive manufacturing industry.



This year the event will feature talks and presentations from 60 additive manufacturing experts across the full value chain from materials, machine, software and end-user organizations. SmarTech will also be presenting the firm’s market analysis and forecasts for the sectors for 2020 and beyond. 3DPrint.com editors and media partners will be covering the event via real time social media, blogging and news analysis features. According to Lawrence Gasman, President of SmarTech Analysis, “AMS 2020 will bring together the top firms in medical, dental and metals printing with SmarTech’s deep analysis and market forecasts in these areas.”



The 2019 AMS event, held in Boston, drew attendees from 12 countries and 31 US states. The 2020 event builds on the excitement generated last year and the producers expect an even greater turn out of attendees and a broader geographical coverage. To register for this exciting conference and exhibition go to: https://additivemanufacturingstrategies.com/register/ . Attendees can save on registrations by registering by January 16, 2020.

Expert Speakers

Organizations announced to speak at AMS 2020 include among others: 5N Plus, Arburg, Arfona, The American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Autodesk, BASF, Coherent/OR Laser, Desktop Metals, Digital Alloys, DSM, EOS, Fabric8Labs, GE Additive, GKN Additive, Global Advanced Metals, Hospital for Special Surgery, HP, Materialise, PostProcess, Renishaw, Trumpf, Velo3D and Western University School of Medicine. Additional firms will be announced in the coming weeks.

Speakers and panelists from these stellar organizations will provide the very latest on metal AM and 3D printing in the medical field. There have been important changes in the metal additive manufacturing field with large-format, hybrid and multilaser machines becoming increasingly common. The medical field has many new materials (including biomaterials) and they are enablers of more and new kinds of procedures. 3D printing continues to disrupt supply chains and transform procedures at hospitals, labs, medical and dental offices. According to Joris Peels, Editor-in-Chief at 3DPrint.com, “This conference provides the best place for business strategists, investors and others to understand where the AM market is going in metals, medicine and dentistry and how to capitalize on the opportunities.”

An Opportunity for Deals

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2020 Exhibition will also provide attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability for attendees to meet, greet and conduct business. The producers are making special provisions to enable attendees to network with speakers and other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business. SmarTech Analysts will be available for check-ins and 3DPrint.com news. Editorial staff will also be available for interviews and media briefings.

There will be a startup competition on the evening of February 11, which will feature seven exciting startups vying for a $15,000 safe note from Asimov Ventures.

For more information on the Additive Manufacturing Strategies Conference for 2020, contact: