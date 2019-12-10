WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (“Sotherly” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is moving its corporate offices, currently located at 410 West Francis Street, Williamsburg, Virginia. Effective December 10, 2019, the Company’s new corporate headquarters will be:



306 South Henry Street, Suite 100

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

Telephone: (757) 229-5648

Fax: (757) 564-8801

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company’s portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com .

Contact at the Company:

Scott Kucinski

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

306 South Henry Street, Suite 100

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

(757) 229-5648