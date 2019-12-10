As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6 December, at the price of accepted bids. This time Primary Dealers did not exercise their right to purchase in RIKB 21 0805. Total outstanding nominal value of RIKB 21 0805 is now 11,875,000,000 kr. Settlement date is 11 December 2019.