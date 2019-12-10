Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Analytics Market - Global Drivers, Trends, and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to research, the global retail analytics market will grow at a rate of over 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025 and will be valued more than $9.5 billion by 2025.



The market for retail analytics is predominantly driven by the rising adoption of IoT, Wi-Fi, and RFID tags as well as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based analytics for decision-making. For instance, Sephora, a French beauty product retailers have deployed video analytics technology to monitor customer behavior in real-time. The company is installing AXIS cameras in its stores to count customers and their movement pattern within the space.



According to the retail analytics market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global retail analytics market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of retail analytics by the retail corporations to enhance customer's buying experience, this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to rising adoption of retail analytics solutions for reforming the retail landscape during the forecast period.



The report covers and analyzes the global retail analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investments in this market, and as a result, the retail analytics market is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years. The key players in the retail analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



These companies are providing retail analytics solutions across functions. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



On the basis of deployment mode, the global retail analytics market is segmented to on-premises and cloud-based. Cloud-based subsegment is expected to grow significantly owing to low-cost availability and user-friendly deployment mode.



On the basis of organization size, the global retail analytics market is segmented to SMEs and Large Enterprises. SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to low-cost availability and user-friendly cloud-based deployment.



Based on application, the market is segmented into Pricing, Merchandising, Customer Engagement, Inventory, and Others. Customer Engagement and Merchandising are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period 2019-2025 predominately due to the growing adoption of AI and analytics to gain customer insights.



On the basis of the business process, the market is segmented into Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Others. The others segment includes store and supply chain.



