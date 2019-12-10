﻿ Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale. In total, 6 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 1,340m. No bids were received in the series LBANK CB 23. A total of 6 bids for ISK 1,340m were received in the series LBANK CBI 28 at 1.65%-1.70% yield. All bids were accepted in the series at 1.70% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 49,240m. The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 17 December 2019. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.



