TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM GLOBAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (TSX: DRG.UN FRA: DRG, “Dream Global REIT” or the “REIT”) announced today the closing of its previously-announced transaction pursuant to which affiliates of real estate funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. (“Blackstone”) acquired all of Dream Global REIT’s subsidiaries and assets in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.2 billion (the “Transaction”). On closing of the Transaction, unitholders of the REIT (the “Unitholders”) received cash consideration of $16.79 per unit of Dream Global REIT (the “Units”) and the Units were redeemed in accordance with certain amendments to the REIT’s Declaration of Trust. The completion of the Transaction also included a separation of Dream Asset Management Corporation (a subsidiary of Dream Unlimited Corp.) from its role as external asset manager to the REIT.



With the completion of the Transaction, the Units are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at close of business tomorrow. Trading of the Units on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be suspended on the same day, with definitive delisting to follow in due course. The REIT intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Unitholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their Units in connection with the Transaction may direct their questions to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, which is acting as depositary, paying agent and redemption agent in connection with the Transaction, by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in North America) or 514-982-7555 (outside North America), or by facsimile at (416) 263-9394 or 1-888-453-0330, or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com .

For more information on the Transaction, please see the news releases issued by the REIT on September 15, 2019, October 16, 2019, October 31, 2019, November 11, 2019, November 12, 2019, November 25, 2019 and November 27, 2019 along with the REIT’s management information circular dated October 13, 2019 prepared in connection with the Transaction, all of which are available under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the REIT’s website at http://www.dreamglobalreit.ca .

Early Warning Disclosure

Blackstone is providing the following additional information pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws:

In connection with the completion of the Transaction, Poseidon (IX) Cayman Bidco Ltd., Loonie (V) Cayman Bidco Ltd. and Donnie (VI) Cayman Bidco Ltd. (collectively, the “Purchasers”), affiliates of real estate funds managed by Blackstone, acquired 54,755,246.85, 91,258,744.75 and 36,503,497.90 Class B units (the “Class B Units”) of the REIT, respectively. The Class B Units represent all of the issued and outstanding Units following the redemption of all of the outstanding Units other than the Class B Units today as part of the Transaction. The Purchasers acquired each Class B Unit at a price of $6.74 per Class B Unit for total consideration of $1,230,167,879.16. The balance of the consideration for the Transaction was funded through the acquisition of certain subsidiaries of the REIT by other affiliates of real estate funds managed by Blackstone.

The acquisition of Class B Units by the Purchasers was effected in connection with the completion of the transactions contemplated by a master acquisition agreement made as of September 15, 2019 (as amended) among, inter alia, the REIT and the Purchasers.

Prior to the consummation of the Transaction, none of the Purchasers nor Blackstone held any Units. After giving effect to the Transaction, the Purchasers own an aggregate of 182,517,489.50 Class B Units (being 100% of the issued and outstanding Units).

An early warning report in connection with the foregoing will be filed under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an owner and operator of a diversified high-quality portfolio of office and industrial properties located in key markets in Western Europe with a focus on Germany and the Netherlands. The REIT’s in-house platform comprises over 140 local leasing, property management, asset management and development professionals operating out of 13 offices in Europe and North America. For more information, please visit http://www.dreamglobalreit.ca .

About Blackstone

Blackstone is a global leader in real estate investing. Blackstone’s real estate business was founded in 1991 and has $157 billion of investor capital under management. Blackstone is one of the largest property owners in the world, owning and operating assets across every major geography and sector, including logistics, multifamily housing, office, hospitality and retail. Blackstone’s closed-ended funds seek to acquire well-located assets across the world. Blackstone’s Core+ strategy invests in substantially stabilized real estate globally through regional open-ended funds focused on high quality assets and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), a non-listed REIT that invests in U.S. income-generating assets. Blackstone Real Estate also operates one of the leading global real estate debt businesses, providing comprehensive financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum, including management of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT).

