On November 3, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating Under Armour’s accounting of revenue and related disclosures. The investigations concern whether the Company “shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier.” Though Under Armour had reported at least 20% year-over-year revenue growth for 26 straight quarters, the Company missed its sales targets in the final quarter of 2016 and has been struggling with weak sales and restructuring ever since.

On this news, the Company’s Class C shares fell $3.47, or over 18%, to close at $15.44 per share and Class A shares fell $4.00, or nearly 19%, to close at $17.14 per share on November 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Under Armour shifted sales from quarter to quarter to appear healthier, including to keep pace with their long-running year-over-year 20% net revenue growth; (2) that the Company had been under investigation by and cooperating with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission since at least July 2017; and (3) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

