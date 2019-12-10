SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) today announced multiple award wins for the company. It was named one of Silicon Valley’s most philanthropic companies by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, an honor the company has received for the past five years. Tech CU also received a Credit Union Journal Best Practices Award for its Revel Wine campaign and won two MarCom awards: gold for its e-annual report and an honorable mention for its Revel Wine integrated marketing campaign. Lastly, Tech CU’s senior vice president of retail banking, Fawzia Sarwar, was named a Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine.



Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Top 50 Most Philanthropic Companies

Each year, the Silicon Valley Business Journal compiles a list of the top 50 most philanthropic companies in the region — with Tech CU making the list for the fifth year in a row. In 2018, Tech CU donated more than $255,000 in cash and provided over 350 volunteer hours to various organizations — in addition to the more than $2.1 million the credit union has invested in Bay Area communities since 2007.

“We are proud to make the list for the fifth year in a row and to be recognized along with so many other great companies,” said Janikke Klem, Tech CU’s VP of Community and Government Relations. “Tech CU is located in the Bay Area, a region experiencing unprecedented levels of unaffordability as the cost of living continues to increase. It is vital that we continue to support our community and help ensure access to education, housing and more, through our time, talent and treasure.”

Credit Union Journal’s Best Practices Award

Designed to help credit unions learn from one another, the Credit Union Journal's Best Practices Award program recognizes tested, results-driven strategies developed by credit unions to boost growth, improve efficiency, cut costs and drive revenue.

This year, Tech CU was honored for its Revel Wine integrated marketing campaign, which focused on integrating lifestyle perks as a reward for opening a certificate with Tech CU. Tech CU last won the award in 2017 for its Family Banking product and in-house credit card program.

MarCom Awards

Additionally, Tech CU won a gold MarCom award for its e-annual report titled Dare and received an honorable mention for its Revel Wine integrated marketing campaign. An international creative competition that recognizes outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals, the MarCom Award winners are selected from among more than 6,000 entries hailing from over 30 countries. Judging was conducted by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). This is the fourth year in a row Tech CU was honored. Last year, it won a platinum award for its Card Manager product and received an honorable mention for its annual report titled Expansion.

“We are excited to be recognized for our Revel Wine campaign by both the Credit Union Journal’s Best Practices and the MarCom awards,” said Guy Hadnot, SVP of Marketing. “At Tech CU, we know there is more to our member’s lives than just their finances. They’re complex individuals with rich lives, and our Revel Wine campaign was an acknowledgement of that fact. We were also happy to be recognized for our annual report, which explored the theme of daring.”

Credit Union Rock Star Award

Fawzia Sarwar was named a Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. This is the second year in a row someone at Tech CU has received this honor. Last year, Tech CU’s CEO, Todd Harris, and Chairman of the Board, Mical Atz Brenzel, were recognized.

The award recognizes innovative and unique credit union professionals and volunteers who excel in their areas of expertise — distinguishing themselves through their dedication, ingenuity, performance, excellence, and contributions to their organization and the industry. The Rock Star list honors approximately 50 top credit union professionals and volunteers from around the country each year.

Fawzia earned rock star status by helping Tech CU modernize its branch layouts. She also has been key to the company’s sales and service training and helped re-organize the branch network to be more efficient and provide better service. She joined Tech CU in 1986 as a teller and has worked her way up to senior vice president of retail banking.

“Fawzia has always been ahead of the curve, which in turn has helped Tech CU stay on the cutting edge when it comes to retail banking,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. “This award is truly well-deserved, and I want to congratulate Fawzia on all of her accomplishments.”

About Tech CU

Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) has assets in excess of $3 billion, making it one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. It serves more than 120,000 members living and working throughout the counties of Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonora, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU invests its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits. Founded in 1960 by the innovative employees of Fairchild Semiconductor, today Tech CU continues to leverage technology to provide convenient and easy-to-use financial products for all stages of their members’ lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. In 2019, Tech CU was named the best-performing credit union in CA, and third best-performing credit union in the U.S. for the second year in a row, among the 552 credit unions with assets over $500 million evaluated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com.