VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By day, he’s one of the world’s most sought-after negotiation experts, a Canadian advising corporate and government leaders around the world on their toughest influence challenges. By night, Peter D. Johnston is a writer—a bestselling author who’s launching an historical thriller in which he shares the secrets of his craft, providing readers with a path to learn and absorb real-life influence strategies and tactics for use in everyday life and work.



Johnston’s first fiction, WEAPONS OF PEACE, now released in Canada, draws on third-party research showing the Nazis were close to completing an atomic weapon in the final days of World War II. His storyline: a broken negotiator teams up with a young protégé to complete a daunting mission: persuading Hitler’s atomic scientists behind enemy lines to undermine their own creation.

Johnston believes influence lessons from the past can guide us today. “As citizens of the world trying to cope, best practices in negotiation are decidedly more science than art now,” he says. “Knowing this can improve our lives, our communities, and our ability to judge if our leaders know what they are doing when negotiating on our behalf.”

Johnston’s goal in moving from non-fiction to a novel: inform and entertain, exposing as many of us as possible to a discipline he believes is critical for navigating a host of challenges—from influencing our kids or getting a raise, to fighting climate change and creating the change we want to see in the world.

The release of WEAPONS OF PEACE in the United States led to Fox TV interviewing him about President Trump’s volatile negotiation style, and USA Today readers reacting to his unique views on how to negotiate effectively with children. Reviewers gushed: leadership strategist Dan Pontefract called it “a breathtaking page-turner” and “a master class in negotiation and influence.”

PETER D. JOHNSTON is a renowned negotiation expert and bestselling author. His pioneering expertise in asymmetric negotiations is captured in his global bestseller, Negotiating with Giants: Get What You Want Against the Odds. A former journalist and banker, he is a graduate of the Harvard Business School and has been interviewed by CNN, ABC, Fox, The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail, and published in USA Today. He resides in British Columbia.

