TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In alignment with Green Shield Canada (GSC)’s strategic objective to expand virtual health services and provide innovative and cost-effective ways to help Canadians lead their healthiest lives, GSC is partnering with Maple to offer access to telemedicine. As a virtual health care provider offering on-demand access to doctors nationally, this partnership with Maple accelerates the adoption of important virtual health technologies in Canada.



“Canadians face some of the longest wait times when compared to other developed countries, and our system is increasingly under pressure due to our aging and growing population. These challenges translate into increased absenteeism, decreased productivity, and diminished health for Canadian employers and employees,” explains David Willows, GSC’s executive vice president of Innovation and Marketing. “To be part of the solution, at GSC we are continually exploring how evidence-based digital health technologies can transform the health care experience for plan members by making quality health care more broadly and more readily available.” Maple has a strong reputation in the Canadian market due to its uniquely scalable care model, direct access to physicians, and comprehensive virtual health records, and will be offered as an optional add on to GSC benefit plans.

Through the partnership with Maple, GSC continues to gain momentum in propelling digital health innovations to the forefront, paving the way for the future of health care. As Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO of Maple explains, “With hundreds of Canadian doctors available across the country, plan members can now start talking to a doctor in two minutes or less, from any smartphone, computer, or tablet. This kind of 24/7/365 access is unparalleled in the industry. GSC plan members will be able to address issues the moment they arise — from wherever they are — resulting in fewer workplace absences, improved productivity, and enhanced well-being.” Through Maple, doctors can diagnose and treat conditions like allergies, asthma, cold and flu, common infections, pink eye, sore throat, and many more health issues, all while maintaining an industry-leading issue resolution rate of 91 per cent.

Additionally, Mr. Willows comments, “Increased adoption of digital health innovations will not only provide more value for interested plan sponsors and plan members, but also positively impact Canada’s economy and our health system. This mirrors GSC’s mission to deliver meaningful solutions to improve health and well-being.” Maple is the most recent addition to GSC’s long line of digital health initiatives including investing in BEACON™ (guided digital mental health therapy) and Portag3 Ventures (global fintech fund), as well as introducing pilots such as Dot the Diabetes Carebot (diabetes prevention and management coach), Coach Ivan (digital exercise coach), and Phzio (virtual physiotherapy).

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada’s fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for nearly four million plan participants nationwide. greenshield.ca

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world’s most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for hospitals and clinics seeking to advance their delivery of care.

Learn more at getmaple.ca.