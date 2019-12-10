ATLANTA and SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, recently received a Gold HR Service Provider Award from Human Resources Director (HRD) magazine for pre-employment screening.



The awards program recognizes top performers in key specialist areas, including pre-employment and psychometric assessments, about which HRD shared, “Every HR professional is intimately aware of how challenging it is to single out the candidate who is the right fit for the company. A bad hire can be costly and time-consuming, which is why investing in an effective pre-employment screening scheme is essential.”

With regard to First Advantage, HRD said, “First Advantage was rated the best in this category. It employs a global infrastructure, complete with a data center located in Amsterdam. Through its easy-to-understand program, HR specialists can gain access to potential recruits’ criminal records, credit checks, fingerprint screening, and drug testing, among other background information.”

The HRD HR Service Provider Awards process includes vetting and voting by an independent panel of judges. Those organizations with the highest number of votes received gold, silver or bronze designations, respectively.

Jim Heeney, Director of Australia and New Zealand Revenue for First Advantage, shared, “As a global technology partner, we’re committed to delivering comprehensive and innovative solutions to our customers, across locations. The Gold HR Service Provider Award is a huge honor for First Advantage, and we thank Human Resources Director magazine for helping to validate the value we bring to the Australia market.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa1a41cb-c1e7-4e78-8546-c6b6b76a5d69



