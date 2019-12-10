CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI CODE 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2019/20 ("Albion VCT Offers")

The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £4m limit under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 22 October 2019 ("Offer"), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

In light of recent investments and disposals made, the Board has decided not to exercise its over-allotment facility of a further £2m to take the amount up to its maximum limit, £6m as provided for under the Offer.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 31 January 2020, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 8 April 2020 for applications in respect of the 2020/2021 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The offers in respect of the four companies still participating in the Albion VCT Offers remain open and valid applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the Offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.

10 December 2019

