10 December 2019
PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Tim Watkin-Rees/Eve Watkin-Rees
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|b)
|Position / status
|Founder/PCA
|c)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI code
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1/3p each
GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Market Sale
|c)
|Date of transaction, price(s) and volume(s)
|Date of Price(s) Volumes
Transaction
06/12/2019 £9.75 210,120 (PDMR)
06/12/2019 £9.75 121,322 (PCA)
09/12/2019 £9.788 10,359 (PCA)
10/12/2019 £9.672 156,553 (PCA)
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|
498,354
£9.73
£4,847,073.97
|e)
|Place of the transaction
|London
Enquiries:
PayPoint plc Finsbury
Nick Wiles, Executive Chairman (Tel: 01707 600 300) Rollo Head (Tel: 0207 251 3801)
-end-
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM