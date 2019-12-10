10 December 2019

PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’)

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

 		Tim Watkin-Rees/Eve Watkin-Rees
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		Founder/PCA
c)Initial notification/amendment

 		Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc

 
b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3p each

 

GB00B02QND93

 
b)Nature of the transaction

 		Market Sale
c)Date of transaction, price(s) and volume(s)

 		Date of  Price(s)   Volumes
Transaction
06/12/2019  £9.75  210,120 (PDMR)
06/12/2019  £9.75   121,322 (PCA)
09/12/2019  £9.788   10,359 (PCA)
10/12/2019  £9.672  156,553 (PCA)
d)Aggregated information:

 

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price (Average)
  • Total
 		 

 

498,354
£9.73
£4,847,073.97
e)Place of the transaction

 		London

Enquiries:

 PayPoint plc                                                                                      Finsbury
 Nick Wiles, Executive Chairman (Tel: 01707 600 300)        Rollo Head (Tel: 0207 251 3801)

