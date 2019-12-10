(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights As of November 30, 2019 65,550,281 Number of theoretical voting rights:



98,106,297 Number of exercisable voting rights:

97,627,362*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.



About Tarkett

With 135 years of history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. Consolidated net sales reached €2.8 billion in 2018. Offering a wide range of products including vinyl, linoleum, carpet, rubber, wood, laminate, synthetic turf and running tracks, the Group serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. With 13,000 employees and 36 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to “Doing Good. Together”, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy based on Cradle to Cradle® principles and promotes circular economy, with the ultimate goal of contributing to people’s health and wellbeing, and preserving the natural capital. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60. www.tarkett.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tarkett – Emilie Megel (Investor Relations Director) – emilie.megel@tarkett.com

Tarkett Media Contacts

Tarkett - Véronique Bouchard Bienaymé - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Attachment