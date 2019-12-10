APRIL: Press release

APRIL states that it has reached today an agreement with the French tax authorities regarding a proposed additional tax charge following investigations on the territoriality of the reinsurance business conducted by Axeria Re, its subsidiary in Malta. This agreement is final and leads APRIL to record, in addition to the €20m provision already recorded, a non-current expense of €21.1m in its 2019 accounts.

CONTACTS

Analysts and investors

Guillaume Cerezo: +33 (0)4 72 36 49 31 / +33 (0)6 20 26 06 24 – guillaume.cerezo@april.com

Press

Samantha Druon: +33 (0)7 64 01 74 35 – samantha.druon@insign.fr



This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assessments or assumptions that were reasonable at the date of the release, and which may change or be altered due, in particular, to random events or uncertainties and risks relating to the economic, financial, regulatory and competitive environment, the risks set out in the 2018 Registration Document, and any risks that are unknown or non-material to date that may subsequently occur. The Company undertakes to publish or disclose any adjustments or updates to this information as part of the periodic and permanent information obligation to which all listed companies are subject.

About the APRIL Group

Founded in 1988, APRIL is an international insurance services group operating in 28 countries, whose primary goal is to offer its clients a simpler and more accessible insurance experience. Its 3,900 staff members design, distribute and manage specialised insurance solutions (Health & Personal Protection, Property & Casualty, Mobility and Legal Protection) and assistance services for its partners and customers, including private individuals, professionals and businesses. Listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B), the group posted sales of €997.2m in 2018.

Attachment