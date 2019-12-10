Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corrugated Packaging & Containerboard Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corrugated packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% during the period spanning 2019-2023. The market is expected to reach US$294.1 billion in 2023.

The global containerboard market is expected to rise and reach US$243.2 billion in 2023. It is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.21% during the period spanning 2019-2023.

The growth in global corrugated packaging and containerboard market is accrued to various factors such as rising e-commerce sales, increasing urban population, expanding food & beverage market and increasing GDP per capita. The market growth is hindered by various factors like increasing prices of raw materials and high installation & maintenance cost of machinery. To overcome these challenges, the market is expected to experience key developments like higher demand from the processed food market and fit-to-product characteristic of the corrugated box.



The global corrugated packaging market by application can be segmented as follows: industrial & transport packaging, food & dairy, beverages, healthcare & cosmetics and other consumer goods. The highest share was held by industrial & transport packaging. The global containerboard market by type can be segmented as follows: virgin and recycled. The dominant share of the market was held by recycled segment.



The global corrugated packaging market by region can be segmented into the following four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW. The highest share was held by North America due to rising domestic product and growing demand for packed food and beverages.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global corrugated packaging and containerboard market.

The major corrugated packaging regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe & Others) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US, China (Northern China, Eastern China, Southern China) and Japan. The major containerboard regional market (North America and Western Europe) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the US, Canada and Japan.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper, DS Smith, WestRock and Packaging Corporation of America) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Corrugated Board Manufacturing Process

1.3 Kinds of Corrugated Board

1.4 Corrugated Box Manufacturing Process

1.5 Types of Corrugated Boxes

1.6 Classification of Flute Size

1.7 Advantages of Corrugated Packaging



2. Global Corrugated Packaging Market

2.1 Global Corrugated Packaging Market by Value

2.2 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Corrugated Packaging Market by Volume

2.4 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Forecast by Volume

2.5 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Volume Share by Application

2.6 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Volume by Application

2.7 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Volume Forecast by Application

2.8 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Value by Application

2.9 Global Corrugated Packaging Market Value by Region



3. Regional Corrugated Packaging Market

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.4 ROW



4. Global Containerboard Market

4.1 Global Containerboard Market by Value

4.2 Global Containerboard Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Global Containerboard Market Share by Product Type



5. Regional Containerboard Market

5.1 North America

5.2 Western Europe

5.3 Japan



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising E-Commerce

6.1.2 Growing Demand for Beverage Packaging

6.1.3 Upsurge in Pharmaceutical Sales

6.1.4 Growing GDP Per Capita

6.1.5 Upsurge in Middle Class Population

6.1.6 Rising Urbanization

6.2 Key Trends & Developments

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food

6.2.2 Upsurge in Online Food Delivery

6.2.3 Digital Printing

6.2.4 Fit-To-Product

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Surge in Raw Material Prices

6.3.2 High Installation & Maintenance Cost of Machinery



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

7.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

7.2 Europe Market

7.2.1 Europe Corrugated Packaging Market- Key Players

7.3 North America Market

7.3.1 North America Containerboard Market- Key Players

7.3.2 North America Containerboard Capacity- Key Players

7.4 China Market

7.4.1 China Corrugated Packaging Market- Number of Plants Comparison (Key Players)



8. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

8.1 Mondi Group

8.2 Smurfit Kappa Group

8.3 International Paper

8.4 DS Smith

8.5 WestRock

8.6 Packaging Corporation of America



