Gettysburg, Pa, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of health and human service technology products, OPEN MINDS found 182 that offer consumer tracking functionality. Consumer tracking technology products are defined as systems that assist the provider organization-client relationship. This includes customer relationship management (CRM) which acts to track client behavior to engage, acquire, and retain clients effectively. Variables to track can include demographics, financial status, clinical data, behavioral data, and more.

Of the 182 products, 60% (109) serve the mental health market, and 60% (109) serve the residential and hospital-based acute care market.

Consumer Tracking Technology Products

By Health & Human Service Market Mental Health 109 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 109 Primary Care 100 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 94 Addiction Treatment 93 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 81 Long Term Services & Supports 79 Chronic Care Management 71 Children & Family Services 70 Autism & I/DD Services 70 Social Services (Including Homeless) 63 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 52 Adult Corrections Health Care 48 Juvenile Justice 43

A comprehensive list of consumer tracking health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the health and human services (HHS) sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive HHS technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects provider organizations and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the field.

If your technology product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact us!

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Attachment

OPEN MINDS OPEN MINDS 877-350-6463 Contact@HealthTechNavigator.org