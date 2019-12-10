LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the in-app marketplace for brands, announced it has joined the Advertising ID Consortium as part of its ongoing effort toward better targeting and campaign performance for its partners.



“We strongly believe in investing in the evolution of identity,” said Matt Barash, AdColony’s head of strategy and business development. “In an industry where cookies have been deprecated and consumers rightfully demand greater privacy, solutions are required that address advertiser needs while still respecting consumer choices.”

Just one in seven marketing industry professionals said they “are able to identify their audiences extremely well,” according to a 2018 study published by ANA. To solve this problem, brands, agencies and vendors are actively investing in identity solutions. eMarketer predicts that spending among US marketers is predicted to nearly triple in just four years, growing from $900 million in 2018 to $2.6 billion in 2022.

“We believe the Advertising ID Consortium will provide reliable and effective audience identification and people-based targeting capabilities,” explained Barash. “With its proof of concept, the Advertising ID Consortium can effectively help AdColony’s partners accurately and responsibly identify relevant audiences, which has been and will continue to be a pain point for advertisers.”

Using a common ID also reduces data loss in addressable environments. Additionally, since every brand has different KPIs, advertisers have historically been challenged to find a standard unit of measurement by which to examine their campaigns. For example, a car dealership or retail store might measure by footfalls, while a movie studio is focused on ticket sales – and until recently, 1:1 tracking from a purchase link to a conversion (i.e., Fandango versus other) was difficult, which can make accurate attribution nearly impossible.

“Through this partnership, brands and agencies running campaigns with AdColony can create a more powerful attribution model,” observed Barash. “They can tie back media exposure (i.e., impressions) to both brand lift and purchase/conversion data and get transparent, independent measurement.”

AdColony also integrated LiveRamp’s IdentityLink ™ technology to connect people, data and devices for an omnichannel identity framework. The IdentityLink™ technology is embedded directly into the bitstream, enabling brands and agencies to buy media against first-, second- and third-party data with greater precision, using people-based targeting and frequency capping.

“For mobile and connected TV, cookies simply aren’t an option, meaning DSPs are overlooking enormous chunks of ad inventory,” noted James Arra, president and chief commercial officer of LiveRamp. “Anyone buying those types of media – which are the fastest-growing areas of digital right now – should have access to an alternative source of identification and person-level targeting in a privacy-conscious way.”

The Advertising ID Consortium membership and LiveRamp integration are the latest steps on AdColony’s ongoing efforts toward a better advertising ecosystem for all. In May, the company chose Pixalate as its partner in fraud prevention. AdColony made earlier moves of fraud protection, including TAG certification and full compatibility with the IAB’s Open Measurement standard .

About AdColony

AdColony is one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world with a reach of more than 1.5 billion users globally. With a mission to elevate the state of mobile advertising by focusing on the highest quality consumer experiences that deliver outcomes for brands and publishers on today’s most popular apps, AdColony is trusted by Fortune 500 brands and over 85% of the world’s top-grossing mobile publishers. Known for our exclusive Instant-Play™ HD video technology, proprietary rich media formats, our global performance advertising business and programmatic marketplace, and our extensive ad SDK footprint in the top apps worldwide, we are passionate about helping brands connect with consumers at scale on the most important screen in their lives. A fully-owned subsidiary of Otello Corporation, AdColony is a global organization with over 20 offices worldwide.

About the Advertising ID Consortium

The Advertising ID Consortium is an open and independent organization comprised of companies spanning the digital advertising industry that provides an open identity solution for the ecosystem. Founded in 2017, the Consortium enables buyers and sellers of programmatic advertising to leverage people-based marketing to create more relevant campaigns and improve user experience. For more information, visit adidentity.org .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp provides the identity platform leveraged by brands and their partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. LiveRamp IdentityLink connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with the brands and products they love. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

