CAMBRIDGE, MA, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io, the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, today announced WebAssembly Hub https://webassemblyhub.io. The WebAssembly Hub is a service for building, sharing, discovering and deploying WebAssembly (Wasm) extensions for Envoy Proxy-based service meshes. Wasm simplifies the development and deployment of Envoy Proxy extensions.
“At Solo.io, we believe that extending the functionality of your service mesh should be simple and secure,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. ”This is why we’re excited about integrating Wasm with Envoy Proxy. We built the WebAssembly Hub to help end users develop extensions and consume them.”
Wasm is currently supported by the service mesh Istio and by Solo.io’s Gloo Enterprise 1.0, a production-ready enterprise-grade API gateway, as well as by Envoy Proxy itself. Other Envoy-based service meshes are expected to offer Wasm support in the near future.
Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio inc.
