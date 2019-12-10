Exercise of stock-options

SOLUTIONS 30 announces the issue of 3,070,592 new shares (corresponding to 3% of its outstanding share capital), resulting from the exercise of the stock options, which were granted in October 2018, in line with the pluriannual plan set for the Group Management Board in 2016. This plan is now closed, and all stock-options which were issued by the Group under this plan have been exercised.

As a result, the total number of outstanding shares and voting rights increased to 107,127,984.

Following the exercise of options and the recent management share transactions, the management now holds 23.6% of the capital and voting rights, compared to 23.0% as at 31 October 2019.

Management intends to retain its shareholding, which reflects the commitment of the entire team to execute its strategy of profitable growth.

