Massy, December 10, 2019

The PCAS Board of Directors held a meeting on December 9, 2019. During the meeting, members reviewed the Group's business forecasts and projected results for 2019.

The Group's results for 2019 will mainly be affected by the operational difficulties experienced in the Pharmaceutical Synthesis activity and, to a lesser extent, the slowdown in our lubricants activities towards the end of the year. Therefore, the operating result in the Pharmaceutical Synthesis activity and the net result of PCAS Group in 2019 will be significantly lower than the performance achieved during the previous financial year. For the record, the Group’s net income will include the costs of reorganizing the Longjumeau site announced at the end of 2018, which were recorded in the 2019 half-yearly financial statements.





