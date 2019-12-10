CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it is enhancing its ability to serve clients in the Quad Cities with the grand opening of its new 3,000 square foot branch located at 2801 E. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa.



On Thursday, December 12, First Midwest Bank will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with local dignitaries and other distinguished guests to celebrate the opening of the new branch, which will provide a full range of retail, commercial and wealth products and services, as well as a drive-up window and a 24-hour ATM.



“First Midwest Bank has long-standing roots in the Quad Cities, with deep client and community relationships,” said Rick Mahoney, Regional Group Head for Commercial Banking in the Quad Cities. “We are excited to expand our ability to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses in Davenport and the surrounding area through a highly personalized client experience and by offering them a broad range of banking and wealth management solutions.”

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $18 billion of assets and $12 billion of assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, and other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services through locations in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.