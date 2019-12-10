Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Screening Market by Product and Service, Type (Expanded Carrier (Predesigned, Customized), Targeted Disease Carrier), Medical Condition (Pulmonary, Hematological), Technology (Sequencing, PCR), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carrier screening market size is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2019 to USD 4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.



This market study covers the carrier screening market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on the product & service, medical conditions, technology, condition, type, end-user, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The carrier screening market comprises major players such as Illumina (US), Natera (US), Fulgent Genetics (US), Sema4 (US), Invitae (US), and LabCorp (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention is expected to drive the growth of the global carrier screening market.

Growth in the carrier screening market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, the high risk of chromosomal abnormalities, and technological advancements in carrier screening, such as the introduction of expanded carrier screening panels. The increasing awareness of carrier screening is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



The expanded carrier screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the carrier screening market is segmented into targeted disease screening and expanded carrier screening, which includes predesigned and customized carrier screening panel testing. The growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing use of new high-throughput technologies such as sequencing & microarrays and recommendations for the use of expanded carrier screening.



In 2018, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the carrier screening market.

On the basis of end-user, the carrier screening market is segmented into hospitals, physician offices and clinics, reference laboratories, and other end users (blood banks, donor banks, community clinic laboratories, and non-profit organizations). In 2018, hospitals formed the largest end-user segment in the carrier screening market. Generally, gynecologists suggest couples to undergo carrier screening tests before and after pregnancy.

In such cases, it is observed that gynecologists give reference for genetic counselors, who generally practice at hospitals. As a result, the awareness about hospital-based carrier screening tests is higher among patients than those offered at reference laboratories or at physician offices and clinics. Also, hospitals offer flexibility to patients in terms of sample collection, scheduling specimen pickups, and rapid turnaround time to produce results.



North America to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, followed by Europe. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the presence of well-established healthcare systems in the US and Canada, wide access to advanced screening techniques (such as DNA sequencing), recommendations for carrier screening, high and growing demand for the early detection of genetic disorders among the population, availability of mass genetic testing programs, increasing number of awareness campaigns, and the high incidence of chromosomal disorders.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Europe: Market Share, By Type and Country (2019)

4.3 Market, By Medical Condition

4.4 Market, By Technology (USD Million) (2019 vs 2024)

4.5 Market, By End User (USD Million) (2019 vs 2024)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Early Disease Detection and Prevention

5.2.1.2 High Risk of Chromosomal Abnormalities With Advancing Maternal Age

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Carrier Screening

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3.2 Lack of Standard Guidelines for Carrier Screening



6 Carrier Screening Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Rising Number of Accredited Laboratories is the Major Indicator of Market Growth

6.3 Products

6.3.1 Expanding Use of Carrier Screening Tests has Driven Growth in the Products Market



7 Carrier Screening Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Expanded Carrier Screening

7.2.1 Predesigned Panel Testing

7.2.1.1 Predesigned Panel Testing Accounts for the Largest Market Share

7.2.2 Customized Panel Testing

7.2.2.1 Customized Panels Allow for Specific Sets of Conditions to Be Screened

7.3 Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

7.3.1 Introduction of Panels Capable of Simultaneously Screening Multiple Conditions has Driven Market Growth



8 Carrier Screening Market, By Medical Condition

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pulmonary Conditions

8.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Cystic Fibrosis and Customized Services Likely to Boost Market Growth

8.2.2 Carrier Screening Products/Services for Cystic Fibrosis

8.3 Hematological Conditions

8.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Hematological Disorders has Increased the Use of Expanded Carrier Screening Panels

8.4 Neurological Conditions

8.4.1 Growing Number of Awareness Programs for Neurological Screening and Presence of Targeted Screening Panels to Support Market Growth

8.4.2 Global Prevalence of Neurological Conditions

8.4.3 Carrier Screening Products/Services for Neurological Conditions

8.5 Other Medical Conditions



9 Carrier Screening Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dna Sequencing

9.2.1 Increasing Need to Detect Multiple Genes Simultaneously is Driving Demand for NGS

9.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

9.3.1 Rising Number of Carrier Screening Tests for Targeted Chromosomal Conditions has Increased the Use of PCR

9.4 Microarrays

9.4.1 Clinical Validity of Microarray in Carrier Screening has Increased Its Use in Reference Laboratories

9.5 Other Technologies



10 Carrier Screening Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Hospitals Formed the Largest End-User Segment in the Market

10.3 Reference Laboratories

10.3.1 Advantages Offered By Reference Laboratories in Terms of Service Costs and Turnaround Time to Support Market Growth

10.4 Physician Offices and Clinics

10.4.1 Large Number of Physician Offices and Clinics are Outsourcing Carrier Screening Testing Services

10.5 Other End Users



11 Carrier Screening Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Was the Largest Market for Carrier Screening Products and Services Globally in 2018

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Awareness Programs, Campaigns, and Conferences are Promoting Carrier Screening in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Support Market Growth in Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 High Incidence of Genetic Abnormalities to Drive the Demand for Preconception Screening in the UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Government Initiatives Focused on Genomics Research are Expected to Support the Growth of the Market in France

11.3.4 RoE

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Increasing Government Support Will Aid the Growth of This Market

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 The RoW Market is Significantly Smaller Than Other Regional Markets



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

12.3.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

12.3.2 Visionary Leaders

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.5 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Key Product and Service Launches

12.4.2 Key Acquisitions

12.4.3 Key Partnerships and Collaborations



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Eurofins Scientific

13.2 Invitae Corporation

13.3 Opko Health

13.4 Fulgent Genetics Inc.

13.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

13.6 Sema4

13.7 Myriad Genetics

13.8 Illumina Inc.

13.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.10 Luminex Corporation

13.11 Natera Inc

13.12 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

13.13 BGI

13.14 Gene By Gene

13.15 Progenity

13.16 Otogenetics Corporation

13.17 Centogene

13.18 Pathway Genomics

13.19 Medgenome

13.20 True Health



