Dublin, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Domestic Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Transaction Value & Volume, Interstate Remittance Flow for Key Hubs, Intra City P2P Transfers, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a data-centric analysis of domestic remittance market dynamics in India to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
The report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of remittance flow within the states / regions. It provides a detailed view of remittance from each of the key states / regions to various domestic locations (states / regions). It also provides market dynamics of intra city P2P transfers. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.
Report Scope
Domestic Remittance Market Opportunity Trend Analysis in India
Market Opportunity Trend Analysis by Channel in India
Domestic Remittance Market Dynamics by Key States / Regions in India
Interstate Remittance Flow Analysis by Key States / Regions in India
Interstate Remittance Analysis of Consumer Profile in India
Intra City P2P Transfer Market Dynamics in India
Intra City P2P Transfer Analysis of Consumer Profile in India
Reason to Buy
