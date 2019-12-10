HOUSTON, TX, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology has changed the playing field by which businesses large and small conduct their marketing activities. For those who have been caught flatfooted by the digital revolution and are still relying on more traditional and non-measurable methods of marketing, the downside can often be measured in shrinking market share, and less ROI.

Karen Hayward has had a unique perspective on this digital transformation – as a Chief Marketing Officer with more than two decades of executive experience, she has guided multiple companies through such a pivot point in their go-to-market strategies. What Hayward learned during this process has been captured in Stop Random Acts of Marketing – a guidebook for mid-market CEOs that has already hit No. 1 on four Amazon.com best-seller lists since its release one week ago.

A must-read for any mid-market CEO grappling with the changing sales landscape, Stop Random Acts of Marketing is a runaway success, topping the Direct Marketing, Industrial Marketing, Multilevel Marketing, and Telemarketing sales lists at Amazon.com, where the book is available as a digital download or in paperback and hardcover versions.

Hayward has spent the past several years guiding a multitude of SMB and mid-market businesses to marketing success as a Managing Partner and fractional Chief Marketing Officer with Chief Outsiders – the nation’s pre-eminent provider of “Executives as a Service.” In this role, as with her previous executive marketing stints with such brands as Xerox and Earthlink, Hayward has a front-row seat on the digital megatrends that are roiling marketing plans and necessitating rapid change.

Hayward found that many mid-market companies lack a comprehensive growth plan – simply launching go-to-marketing initiatives that are reactive, rather than researched and measured, with no true KPI or a roadmap for success.

“I’ve spent decades working with mid-market CEOs who built their businesses prior to the digital age and have been struggling to grow because their sales and marketing initiatives are reactive and aren’t backed by data,” said Hayward. “Stop Random Acts of Marketing introduces deliberate and practical strategies to help businesses see the bigger picture of their marketing efforts and help them initiate a plan for sustainable growth.”

With Stop Random Acts of Marketing, Hayward hopes to help mid-market CEOs see the bigger picture, and develop in-house marketing and sales strategies that are based on the voice of the customer and real market insight. The book includes the necessary tools for prioritizing, optimizing, and initiating a clear plan for sustainable growth.

