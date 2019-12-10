Cow print is one of the many prints available for the dog bed

Cow print is one of the many prints available for the dog bed

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season of gift giving upon us, Tractor Supply Company and country superstar Miranda Lambert have teamed up on an exclusive line of MuttNation pet products for the dog lover in everyone’s life with an added bonus – proceeds from the sale of items benefit the singer’s MuttNation Foundation that supports pet adoption and rescue shelters around the country.



Exclusively sold at Tractor Supply, the full line of MuttNation by Miranda Lambert pet supplies is now available in-store and online including four styles of comfortable and stylish beds with matching collars and leashes, plush squeaky toys, branded bandanas, water bowls and a number of unique toys serving as perfect gifts specially designed for our four-legged friends.

“We’re so thankful to our friends at Tractor Supply for the support they’ve given MuttNation since we first launched our partnership a few months ago,” said Lambert, who in addition to her eight rescue pups also owns horses, cats and rabbits. “It’s really exciting to have such a great line of pet supplies and toys and to know that every mutt-lover’s purchase is helping another rescue dog find a loving home – and with over 1,800 Tractor Supply stores across the country, that’ll make a lot of happy pups.”

“All of us at Tractor Supply could not be more appreciative of this special partnership we have with MuttNation and are gratified we’re helping so many shelter animals in need,” said Nicole Logan, vice president and divisional merchandise manager at Tractor Supply. “We love all animals at Tractor Supply, and we hope all of our friends looking for the perfect gift for the pet lover in their lives will check out the entire line of MuttNation dog supplies and toys now available, all while knowing they’re truly making a difference this holiday season.”

To learn more about the MuttNation products, please visit TractorSupply.com/MuttNation , Facebook and Instagram , and MuttNation on Instagram .

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 32,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 1,814 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 28, 2019, the Company operated 176 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

About MuttNation Foundation

Founded by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009, MuttNation is a donation-supported 501c(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the adoption of shelter pets, advance spay & neuter and educate the public about the benefits of these actions. MuttNation also works with transport partners to assist and relocate animals under threat of euthanasia and during times of natural disaster. With a goal of finding a forever home for every shelter animal, MuttNation supports animal rescues across the country, hosts adoption events throughout the year, provides positive reinforcement for the shelter adoption experience, works to raise awareness for its causes and develops and implements initiatives to further its mission-driven goals. www.muttnation.com

About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert released her highly anticipated and chart-topping new studio album Wildcard Nov.1, which includes her latest country radio single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Starting in January 2020, she will embark on her Wildcard headlining tour with special guests Cody Johnson, LANCO, Randy Rogers Band, and Parker McCollum. The Wildcard Tour will launch on January 16th and continue through May 9th, 2020.

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 34 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, ACM Song of the Decade Award, and recently was named 2019 RIAA’s Artist of the Year.

The celebrated singer/songwriter has released seven studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed Wildcard (2019), The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.

Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary. Since its inception in 2009, MuttNation has raised over $3.9 million in support of its mission to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spay & neuter, and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. www.muttnation.com

For more information go to www.mirandalambert.com



