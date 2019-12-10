Rapala VMC Corporation

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES IN EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Jean-Philippe Nicolle has been appointed as a member of the Executive Committee and Executive Vice President, Head of European Distribution as of January 1, 2020. Nicolle has worked for the Rapala Group since 1997 and is currently heading the Group’s distribution business in Central Europe.

