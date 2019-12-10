ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (December 10, 2019) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it successfully completed the acquisition of Swiss pharmaceutical distributor DCS Pharma AG.



With this acquisition IMCD acquired 90% of the shares in DCS Pharma AG. The remaining 10% will follow per 31 December 2021.



