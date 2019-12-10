NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VAUGHAN, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ; OTCQX: BILZF) (“Ignite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has today closed the second Series (the “Second Series”) of its previously announced non-brokered, private placement (the “Offering”) of convertible debenture units (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10 million. The net proceeds from the Second Series will be used by the Company for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Having successfully completed the Second Series subscription, the Company is also announcing that it has decided to immediately close the Offering prior to its December 31 fiscal year end. As it enters its new fiscal year, the Company will continue to evaluate prospective financing options in accordance with its capital management policies.

Each Unit issued in the Second Series was sold for C$1,000 is comprised of C$1,000 principal amount of unsecured senior convertible debentures (a “Convertible Debenture”) accruing interest at 8.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears until maturity, and 250 subordinate voting share purchase warrants of the Company (each, a “Warrant”). The Convertible Debentures will have a maturity date of December 10, 2022.

Subject to the Company’s early redemption right (as described below), the Convertible Debentures issued in the Second Series are convertible, at the option of the holder, into subordinate voting shares of the Company (each, a “Subordinate Voting Share”) at a price equal to $2.39 (the “Conversion Price”) at any time prior to the close of business on December 9, 2022. Each Warrant issued in the Second Series entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Subordinate Voting Share at an exercise price equal to $3.22 at any time up to December 10, 2022.

Beginning on December 11, 2020, the Company may, at its option, require the conversion of the then-outstanding principal amount of the Convertible Debentures (plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon) at the Conversion Price, in the event that the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Subordinate Voting Shares on the CSE exceeds two times such Conversion Price for any 10-consecutive trading day period.

All convertible debentures issued in each series of the Offering will rank pari passu in right of payment of principal and interest with each other.

Ignite is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to affect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

