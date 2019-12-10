PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has received the highest product scores for three of the four defined use cases in Gartner’s 2019 Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report*. This is the second year running that VMWare has been recognized in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report, and VMware was also recently named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, which profiles 19 vendors in the space. VMware ranked highest in the Small/Midsize Enterprise/Regional WAN, Large Global WAN and Small Footprint WAN use cases.



“We believe this recognition from Gartner validates that VMware stands out in terms of SD-WAN capabilities, coverage and scale,” said Sanjay Uppal, vice president and general manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware. “With a robust partner ecosystem, the best multi and hybrid cloud on-ramp and ability to support all classes of applications from edge compute to cloud based SaaS, we believe VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud is a pinnacle of excellence in a crowded space.”

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud is characterized by a hyperscale cloud architecture and delivers a more comprehensive Secure Access Services Edge (SASE) platform. Unique to VMware, the VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateway architecture serves all users and devices across campus, branch and mobile access. VMware SD-WAN Cloud Gateways provide the first hop for all traffic into the Network of Cloud Services made up of leading destination public clouds such as Azure, AWS, GCP, as well as leading application, security and analytics service clouds. This Network of Cloud Services spans both VMware services and best-in-class partner services, delivered from the cloud dynamically based on business policy and network conditions occurring at that instant of time.

VMware SD-WAN has been designed from the ground up for enterprises and service providers alike, and has received many industry recognitions including the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) 2019 Award for SD-WAN , very recently.

