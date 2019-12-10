CINCINNATI, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®) proudly announces today that it won the 2019 Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Award for Best Multi-Series Trust Provider. The Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards honor outstanding contributions by leaders at asset management firms, as well as service providers including fund administrators, custodians, accounting and audit firms, technology companies, and law firms. Ultimus and other 2019 winners were announced in October at an awards dinner in New York City.

Ultimus designed its series trust model for investment managers of any size, allowing them to operate funds without the complexities and costs associated with establishing a proprietary trust. The series trust model is comprised of various independent funds, all managed by separate investment advisers, and branded and marketed under the adviser’s guidelines pursuant to regulatory requirements. Efficiencies in a series trust are recognized though scale.

“One of the key benefits of this model is that it gives advisers the freedom to focus on their portfolio and deliver exceptional investor service,” said Kevin Wolf , Executive Vice President and Director of Fund Administration and Product for Ultimus. “We not only see investment managers launching funds this way, but also more managers are seeking to reorganize their funds into the series trust structure as a more efficient way to manage those investment vehicles.”

For new fund launches, Ultimus helps guide advisers and investment firms through strategy and product development, SEC filings, fund distribution and many other administrative tasks, thus providing a turnkey solution for investment managers. For new and existing funds, Ultimus’ series trusts offer advantages that may not be achievable through a standalone trust, including:

Access to trust level selling agreements, if applicable.

Increased efficiencies, as funds in the trust share directors/trustees, chief compliance officers, and other officers as required by the SEC.

Reduced operating costs, as the group of funds have economies of scale in obtaining the services of auditors, fund counsel, insurance, legal, trustees, blue sky, and more.

A robust compliance program prepared and maintained by Ultimus’ experienced chief compliance officers and fund counsel.

The ability to attract qualified board members with the professional skills to provide proper board compliance and oversight.

“Everything we do stems from our commitment to be a trusted and engaged partner to fund managers as they bring their strategies to market, and also while growing their assets,” said Dave Carson , President, Ultimus Managers Trust and Unified Series Trust. “We are so proud of the high-quality work our professionals provide daily to our valued clients. It’s an honor to be recognized for delivering institutional strength solutions with boutique service levels, which for our clients brings very meaningful value.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ has a deep commitment to excellence, achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring professional staff.

