The Season of Giving us upon us and Diamond AdvanEdge has chosen their targeted charity for this holiday season.

The holiday initiative was led by Account Manager, Nicholas Smith. The charity selected by Nick was DePelchin Children’s Center Holiday Project. DePelchin Children’s Center is an accredited foster care and adoption agency. The agency serves Texas with offices in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Lubbock. Last year with community involvement, DePelchin’s Holiday Project was able to give the gift of holiday cheer to more than 1,300 children throughout Texas.

Nick, former student at University of Louisiana at Lafayette is an Alpha Phi Alpha member. Each year, the ULL chapter collects and contributes for the DePelchin Children’s Center charity.

“When I heard Diamond AdvanEdge was looking for a charity to contribute to this holiday season, I was excited to throw DePelchin Children’s Charity Holiday Project’s name into the mix,” says Nick. “I have been a contributor to their cause since 2017 and I was eager to bring the company in on it.”

Diamond AdvanEdge worked tirelessly collecting items for the cause. The ‘most wished for’ items within the charity included action figures, baby dolls, arts and crafts supplies, movies, DVD players, Legos, makeup kits, tablets, and toddler toys.

The list of collectables also included ‘most needed’ items such as bath supplies, gift cards for groceries, clothing and pajamas, diapers, highchairs, pack and plays, sheets, shoes and other necessities.

Nick explains, “Some of the local charities service select age groups, often times leaving the older children with less donations. What I love about DePelchin is that they serve all children from 0-17 years old. It’s important that the older group of children aren’t forgotten this holiday season.”

Diamond AdvanEdge has been a leader in charitable outreach initiatives throughout the year. The company believes in fostering community ties in each of it’s 10 branch locations.

HR Manager, Laura Zapien explains, “Getting involved with charities within our community is extremely important. It builds a company culture dedicated to working hard in and out of the office. We are grateful for the successful years we have had here in Houston and it’s important to us that Houston knows that we care about our neighbors, and we are here in their time of need.”

Hopeful that their contribution will make a difference in the lives of local youths, Diamond AdvanEdge submitted their donations to DePelchin Children’s Center Holiday Project on December 10th.

