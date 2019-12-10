Update on the P/F Bakkafrost mandatory offer for the depositary receipts and outstanding common shares in The Scottish Salmon Company Plc

Reference is made to the announcement from P/F Bakkafrost ("Bakkafrost") on 8 November 2019 of a mandatory offer for all of the depositary receipts (representing common shares) and the common shares not covered by depositary receipts in the Company which are not already owned by Bakkafrost.

The offer period for of the mandatory offer expired on 9 December 2019. During the offer period shareholders representing 24,585,445 shares in The Scottish Salmon Company have accepted the offer to sell their shares to Bakkafrost which will bring Bakkafrost's total ownership of The Scottish Salmon Company to 95.6%.

The settlement of the offer is expected to be on 13 December 2019.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.