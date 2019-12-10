NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbint , the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for gas safety and risk reduction, today announced that Alison Graham has been named Chief Revenue Officer effective December 2, 2019. Graham, a former Salesforce and IBM executive, will serve on the company’s management team and report directly to CEO and Founder Corey Capasso. Graham will lead all elements of sales and customer success, including direct sales, pre-sales, implementation, and account management. Graham will lead the charge as Urbint scales to service more than 75 major utility clients globally in 2020.



“Alison brings more than two decades of proven experience managing global risk functions. Her management has helped the largest financial institutions in the world overcome risks related to regulatory and market pressure,” said Capasso. “This global experience will be a tremendously valuable asset to Urbint as it helps utilities reduce risk in a complex operating environment stemming from aging infrastructure, urbanization, extreme weather, and workforce turnover.”

Graham was the VP of Global Payments at Salesforce and prior to Salesforce, she spent 12 years at IBM, including most recently Head of Worldwide Risk Analytics Sales, as well as the sales integration executive for IBM’s Promontory acquisition.

Graham said, “I am truly excited about the opportunity to join Urbint during an inflection point in the company’s history. Understanding the complexity and critical importance of managing operational risk is mission-critical for utilities.”

Graham will be based at Urbint’s New York headquarters.

This news comes just weeks after Urbint received a strategic investment from National Grid Partners and completed its acquisition of Opvantek , a provider of best-in-class utility software application to assess risk to more than 25% of natural gas distribution pipelines in the United States.

About Urbint

Urbint empowers utilities and infrastructure operators to make communities safer and more resilient with artificial intelligence (AI) that quantifies the tradeoffs between safety, reliability, and affordability. Urbint’s tools are used by gas pipeline operators to maximize risk-reduction through intelligent resource allocation and decision-making. Key to Urbint’s approach is a proprietary model of the world that gives operators an unprecedented level of insight into the external factors that drive risk on distribution pipeline systems. Urbint services the majority of the North American natural gas utility industry, including 9 of the top 10 largest gas utilities in North America. Urbint’s utility partners include National Grid, Southern Company, Con Edison, Exelon, Dominion, NiSource, and Xcel Energy among others.

