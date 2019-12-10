SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, Inc. (www.gpsfx.com), a leading corporate foreign exchange brokerage firm, was recognized at an awards ceremony and luncheon for this year's, Utah Best Companies To Work For event at The Grand America Hotel. This marks GPS Capital Markets’ 7th time to be been recognized by Utah Business for this award.



“We are always grateful to be recognized by Utah Business as one of the Best Companies To Work For. Knowing our employees are happy and enjoy working at GPS, is one of the greatest accomplishments that we feel we could have as partners,” said Al Manbeian, Managing Partner of GPS Capital Markets.

GPS maintains a very open workplace environment, so that employees are able to rub shoulders more frequently outside of their departments and increase the communication in its employees. GPS prides itself in its culture that provides its employees an excellent work-life balance, telecommute options, free weekly lunch, company excursions, gym memberships, employee sports leagues, fully-stocked kitchen and lounge, generous medical, dental, and 401K options for employees are among some of the many perks GPS provides to employees.

GPS will also be featured in Utah Business Magazine's December 2019 edition. In order to be selected as a winner from Utah Business Magazine, GPS went through a rigorous examination of workplace elements such as benefits and pay, fairness and opportunities, corporate culture, internal communication and employee pride.

For more information, go to: https://www.utahbusiness.com/best-companies-to-work-for/

About GPS Capital Markets, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

