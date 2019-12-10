MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 November YTD - NovemberBeginning

Inventory
 20192018%Chg 20192018%ChgNov 2019
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP7,2057,354-2.0 151,981144,8424.991,203
 40 < 100 HP3,1893,1272.0 54,62254,2580.735,031
 100+ HP7537145.5 16,76316,2403.27,729
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors11,14711,195-0.4 223,366215,3403.7133,963
4WD Farm Tractors106172-38.4 2,5672,4843.3684
Total Farm Tractors11,25311,367-1.0 225,933217,8243.7134,647
Self-Prop Combines160213-24.9 4,2724,2281.0762
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

