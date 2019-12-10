PROVO, Utah, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix , the largest owner, operator, and franchisor of active entertainment parks in the world, today announced new parks under the Superfly name in Munich and Bielefeld , Germany. The Superfly brand now has ten locations in Germany that feature all of the attractions and appeal that customers have grown to love about CircusTrix.



The new Bielefeld park is located at Babenhauser Strasse 325, 33619 Bielefeld. The Munich park is located at Martin-Koller-Str. 4 81829 in Munich.

“We are the standard for active entertainment in the United States and worldwide,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of parent company CircusTrix. “Expanding into new international markets is extremely important to us with Germany being one of our key markets across the globe.”

Superfly parks are known for traditional trampolines, tumbling lanes, bounce runs with ninja obstacles, jump towers, air tracks, boulder walls, transparent wall trampolines and more.

“The response to our parks in Germany has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Thomas Madej, Managing Director. “We’re thrilled to be able to provide this type of active entertainment to a much larger audience and look forward to continuing our expansion in Germany and helping thrill-seekers push themselves physically in a fun, family friendly environment.”

For more information or to schedule a visit to the park visit www.superfly.de

About CircusTrix

Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide and more than 45 million guests annually. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin’ Jump, SuperFly and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.

