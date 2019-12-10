ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Since acne-prone skin is sensitive, people with acne may find that certain makeup products, such as foundations and concealers, worsen acne or cause new breakouts. As the holidays approach and people start preparing for parties and other festivities, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say it’s okay for acne patients to wear makeup. The key, they say, is to select cosmetics that don’t cause acne and establish a skin care routine that works for your skin type.
“I get a lot of questions from my patients about whether makeup is causing their acne and if they should avoid wearing makeup to improve their skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Kazin, MD, FAAD. “While some cosmetics do cause acne, you can still wear makeup by choosing your products carefully and following a few simple steps before, during and after your application.”
To wear makeup on acne-prone skin, Dr. Kazin recommends the following tips:
“Sometimes, despite a person’s best efforts, acne can be stubborn,” says Dr. Kazin. “If you have questions about what is causing your acne, how to treat it, or how to select skin care products for your skin type, see a board-certified dermatologist.”
These tips are demonstrated in “Makeup Tips for Acne-Prone Skin,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.
To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.
