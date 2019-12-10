TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is excited to announce that six top international and domestic performers have been selected in recognition of their excellence.
Now in its 42nd year, the annual PDAC Awards showcase exceptional leaders in the mineral exploration and mining industry. Recipients will be celebrated at an Awards Gala & After Party at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto on Tuesday, March 3 during the PDAC 2020 Convention.
Congratulations to PDAC 2020 Award Recipients for their outstanding accomplishments.
PDAC’s Board of Directors select recipients based on the recommendations of the association’s Awards Committee. More information about the 2020 Award Recipients is available on our website.
About PDAC
PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 7,500 members around the world, PDAC’s work centres on supporting a competitive, responsible mineral sector. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held March 1-4, 2020 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca.
