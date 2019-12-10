LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- OrgHarvest, Inc., “OrgHarvest” or the “Company” (OTCMKTS: ORGH), the first U.S.-based cannabis cultivation company to achieve a Regulation A+ qualification, announced today, that at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, the Company released a PR that management believes requires clarification to prevent being read in error and/or misinterpreted.
The Corrected and Clarifying Release is entitled: First Seed Farms, Inc. To Purchase Controlling Interest in OrgHarvest
Mr. Frank Celecia, CEO of OrgHarvest, stated, “Given the sensitive nature of our industry, marketplace, trading exchange and now current relationship with First Seed, it is important that our communications with the public are accurate and responsible. Please read the correction and clarifying press release noting, that our goal is to further transparency and shareholder confidence.”
To learn more about OrgHarvest’s offering, please visit:
Website: http://www.orgharvest.us/
OrgHarvest video: https://youtu.be/O6tBHMfjBEs
3D greenhouse: https://youtu.be/KjHaueQ5Ufc
JOBS Act (Title IV) Regulation A+ Offering: https://www.fundanna.com/equity/offer-summary/OrgHarvest
About OrgHarvest, Inc.
OrgHarvest’s competitive advantages include risk diversification through the approach of growing cannabis using a high-tech, custom-made, Dutch glasshouse manufactured in the Netherlands, which offers a unique combination of advantages unmatched by OrgHarvest’s competitors. Compared to other cannabis operations, the Company differentiates itself by offering a facility that can provide better quality flowers, pest-free growing conditions, and a stronger focus on developing strains and new products using exclusive patented technology.
Company Contact:
OrgHarvest, Inc.
Incline Village, NV
info@orgharvest.us
Wire Service Contact:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com
OrgHarvest, Inc.
