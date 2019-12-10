ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US based high-end sports equipment company TRUE Sports has chosen GEODIS Netherlands as its European logistics partner. The companies already have a multi-year partnership in the United States, reinforcing their global collaboration with this new contract.



TRUE Sports, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and innovator of high performance sporting goods and equipment in the golf, hockey, lacrosse, and diamond sports categories. The company produces a wide variety of products under the True Temper, Project X, Grafalloy, ACCRA, Aura and TRUE brands in countries throughout the world. More than 1,000 individuals in 10 facilities proudly represent TRUE Sports across the United States, Europe, Japan, China and Australia. Early 2019, TRUE Sports started the search for a new warehouse partner for its European operations, supporting its ambitious growth plans and market penetration throughout the EU.

GEODIS Netherlands will start providing warehousing and distribution services out of their Rotterdam warehouse for the TRUE Hockey brand. TRUE Sports chose the Netherlands for its strategic location with an excellent infrastructure supporting the European rollout. GEODIS implemented a customized racking layout enabling an optimal and efficient storage of the TRUE hockey sticks.

“We are proud to add yet another premium brand to our customer portfolio,” says Mark van den Assem, Managing Director GEODIS Netherlands. “GEODIS is eager to support TRUE Sports in their European expansion.”

GEODIS - www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its passion and commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #4 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2018, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.2 billion in sales.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd490499-e1b0-4464-820e-60845b3d33d5