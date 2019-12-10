AMHERST, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc , a global leader of network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to Apple® and their professional user base by announcing immediate support for the new Apple Mac Pro®.



The highly anticipated release of the 2019 Mac Pro has sparked the imagination of creative professionals who have been waiting for a next-generation Apple platform. ATTO is the recognized leader in powering high-performance media workflows including 2K, 4K, 8K, HDR and 3D stereoscopic. Professionals looking for the highest performance possible to facilitate their work once again have a perfect pairing in Apple and ATTO.

“ATTO has a long history of working with Apple to provide superior network and storage connectivity for their professional products,” said Timothy J. Klein president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “We were the first to support the Mac Pro when it arrived in 2006, and ATTO is ready right now for the 2019 Mac Pro. The new Mac Pro is a true next-generation platform and ATTO products are really the only products that allow its maximum potential to be realized in networked environments."

The new Apple Mac Pro platform features exceptional compute power, the latest in high-end end graphics processing and a modular design that allows for expansion. This expansion capability allows professionals to optimize the Mac Pro for collaborative environments and workflows.

When first unveiled at the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple displayed ATTO Celerity ™ Fibre Channel HBAs and ATTO FastFrame ™ Ethernet adapters to illustrate the Mac Pro’s expansion potential. Live units at the conference were populated and running with ATTO adapters, demonstrating the confidence Apple has in ATTO and the compatibility between their products.

ATTO is ready now to support the new Apple Mac Pro in all environments and applications. From Thunderbolt™ to Ethernet, Fibre Channel to SAS/SATA, ATTO products are the highest performing, most reliable and easiest to use network and storage connectivity solutions available across all Apple professional platforms.

ATTO products compatible with the 2019 Mac Pro and other Apple professional platforms include:

ATTO has new and updated software tools created specifically for macOS® Catalina that enhance data-intensive and media production workflows. ATTO Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator version 5.5 allows high availability with load balancing and failover over Ethernet. ATTO Disk Benchmark for macOS ® is an industry-leading benchmark tool developed exclusively for Macs®.

For a complete list of supported products, and to learn how ATTO and Apple are always great together, visit: www.atto.com .

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host bus adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

