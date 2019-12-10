AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fourth Enterprises, LLC, parent company of HotSchedules and Fourth, (“the Company”), a leading provider of workforce, inventory and operations management solutions to the global restaurant and hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Clinton Anderson as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Clinton has a proven track record of innovation and success within the hospitality industry, most recently as President of the Hospitality Solutions business at Sabre, a global public company with over $4 billion in sales. Clinton joined Sabre in 2014, and has served in multiple roles from corporate strategy to managing the Traveler Experience business, to his most recent role leading Sabre Hospitality Solutions providing reservation and operations software to 40,000 hotels in over 160 countries. Previously, Clinton spent nearly 20 years at Bain & Company where he developed growth, operations and M&A strategy for clients across the United States and Europe.



“While stepping away from a company and customer base that I have grown and been passionate about for over 20 years is never easy, one of the key aspects of a good leader is to know the right time to transition. Clinton is the right person to lead the organization into the future, given his strong experience and proven ability to drive results at scale,” said Ben Hood, founding CEO of Fourth. “The future is bright for this organization and I will be cheering for its continued success.”



Doug Bayerd, principal at Marlin Equity Partners, said, “Clinton has a breadth of business experience and strategic vision to lead the organization in the next stage of its growth. This includes a commitment to our people and core values, and a focus on delivering value to both the customer and the end users. On behalf of the board, we look forward to working closely with Clinton as Chief Executive Officer.”



“At the same time, we thank Ben for all he has done and wish him well. He has been an exemplary leader during this critical time of transition and of Fourth for over 20 years. We are grateful for his leadership as we brought these businesses together to create a global champion in the restaurant and hospitality software industry.”



“I am truly honored to lead as Fourth Enterprises’ CEO,” said Anderson. “I look forward to working closely with our exceptional senior leadership team and all employees as we continue to create and sell products that improve the lives of millions of users. Fourth and HotSchedules have an incredibly talented team that shares a common passion for delivering results for our customers. Together, we will drive innovation and growth by remaining focused on providing our customers with the solutions they need to be successful and providing exceptional experiences for our people.”



In conjunction with this announcement, Fourth Enterprises is also pleased to announce John Whitmarsh as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Whitmarsh brings over two decades of financial management expertise to the executive team, having played a pivotal role in growing multiple private equity-backed SaaS and technology companies.

Prior to joining the team, Whitmarsh served as the CFO of Vyze, which was recently acquired by MasterCard. Previously, Whitmarsh was the CFO for Zenoss Inc., a provider of unified IT monitoring and management solutions for physical, virtual and cloud-based IT infrastructures. He also held CFO roles at Century Payments (Worldpay), Misys Transactions Services (Allscripts), Digital Motorworks (ADP) and MessageOne (Dell), where he was named 2009 Best CFO for private companies by the Austin Business Journal. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin.

“HotSchedules and Fourth have long served as technology leaders in the restaurant and hospitality industries and I am ecstatic to join the team as it embarks on its next stage of growth,” stated Whitmarsh.

About Fourth Enterprises, LLC

Fourth Enterprises, LLC, parent company of Fourth and HotSchedules, provides end-to-end, best-in-class technology and services for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Their inventory management and workforce management solutions, coupled with the industry's most complete data and analytics suite, give operators the actionable insights they need to control costs, scale profitability, improve employee engagement, and maintain compliance. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Fourth Enterprises, serves more than 7,000 customers across 120,000 locations globally. For more information, please visit www.fourth.com .

About Marlin Equity Partners

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $6.7 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company’s outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 150 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com .