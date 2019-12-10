TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019.



Payment will be made on January 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record as at December 31, 2019.

Altus Group’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) permits eligible shareholders to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company. For shareholders who wish to reinvest their dividends under the DRIP, Altus Group intends to issue common shares from treasury at a price equal to 96% of the weighted average closing price of the shares for the five trading days preceding the dividend payment date.

Full details of the DRIP program are available on the Company website through the following link: https://www.altusgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/drip-reinvestment-plan.pdf

Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

