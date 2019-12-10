New York, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing transnational and regional instability is a major driving factor for the growth of the Electronic Warfare market. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market in developing countries, as those countries prefer the traditional means of Electronic Weapons.
However, the reliance of developing nations on the traditional means of warfare will be the factor restraining the growth of the industry.
According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the global Electronic Warfare market was USD 25.813 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2019 to 2026. Electronic Warfare can be defined as the warfare conducted using electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic Warfare usually employs radio waves or laser light to confuse or disable the enemy’s electronics. It can involve listening to or collecting the enemy’s radio signals or sensing the radar of an incoming missile. Advanced electronic attack solutions are used to deliver non-kinetic and digital effects, while still providing a cloak of protection for the platforms.
Increasing transnational and regional instability is the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market. Another major factor for the growth of the market is the increasing focus on Cognitive electronic warfare technology, which will spur the demand for Electronic Warfare over the forecast period. However, the high cost of equipment will be a significant factor obstructing the growth of the market over the forecasted period.
With the rise in the tensions politically across nations or regions, the instability is increasing, which is the primary factor these countries are increasingly investing in upgrading their military capabilities. The U.S. is at the stage of expanding its Electronic Warfare research, development, test and evaluation funding and procurement by over 9.5% and 7.1% respectively. The market is increasingly diversified across almost every area of defense spending.
The increasing rate of electronic, cyber, and optical domains will require a perceptible shift in warfighting techniques. Since the avenues of technological advancement in these fields are limitless, new generations of equipment will emerge at a rapid rate. The challenge would be to integrate them into the physical domain of warfighting and achieve the desired effect on the adversary. The relatively new field of Quantum Computing has the potential of creating a new generation of satellites. Trends like these will help drive the market further over the forecast period.
The growing drone industry, the demand for Electronic Warfare will further rise over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Electronic Warfare Market on the basis of Capability, Platform, Product, and Region:
Capability (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Platform (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
