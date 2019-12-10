Paris , France, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paris-Saclay University has joined forces with the Franco-American Fulbright Commission to jointly finance the mobility of French and American doctoral students wishing to spend research periods in the United States or at Paris-Saclay University. The program, entitled "Fulbright-Paris-Saclay University", provides for three incoming and three outgoing scholarships per year, amounting to $1,500-2,000/ month, for stays of up to 12 months of study. Candidates from all fields of research are eligible for a scholarship and the first exchanges are expected at the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year.



As part of Paris-Saclay University’s strategy to strengthen doctoral mobility with the United States, this new scheme aims to intensify Franco-American scientific and academic cooperation.



The Fulbright program has more than 380,000 alumni worldwide, including 60 Nobel Prize winners. The Franco-American Commission has been administering this prestigious program between France and the United States for 70 years and has more than 20,000 recipients from both countries. Paris-Saclay University is one of only a few French universities to have such a program with the Franco-American Fulbright Commission.





The program was officially launched on November 25, 2019, at the Paris-Saclay University’s campus, in the presence of the university’s President, Sylvie Retailleau and Arnaud Roujou de Boubée, Executive Director, Franco-American Fulbright Commission.





About Paris-Saclay University



To face the challenge of international competition in education, research and innovation, 13 of the most prestigious institutions in France form Paris-Saclay University and combine their programmes and research in order to compete at the highest international level.







Paris-Saclay University offers a wide range of education programmes, from bachelor’s degrees to doctorates in fields involving natural sciences, social sciences and the humanities. There are currently 65,000 students in the founding and associate institutions, including 9,000 master’s students, 4,600 doctoral candidates. www.universite-paris-saclay.fr/en



Attachment

Dalyce Semko Suanez Open2America Phone: (403) 869-3259 E-Mail: d.suanez@open2america.com