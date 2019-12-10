CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNTA) today announced that it is commencing an underwritten registered public offering of $200,000,000 of shares of its common stock. Momenta also expects to grant the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase up to an additional $30,000,000 of shares of its common stock, exercisable for 30 days. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by Momenta.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Stifel is acting as a book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 8, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone: (866) 471-2526, facsimile: (212) 902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: (866) 803-9204; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone: (415) 364-2720 or by emailing syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of shares of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about the grant of an option to the underwriters to purchase additional shares of common stock, the filing and availability of a preliminary prospectus supplement, and the Company’s expectations on the timing, size and completion of the offering. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “plan to,” “potential,” “will,” and other similar words or expressions, or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those referred to under the section “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.