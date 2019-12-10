DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its third quarter 2019, which ended on November 3, 2019.



Key Highlights (all comparisons to third quarter 2018)

Total revenues increased 6.1% to $299.4 million from $282.1 million

Number of stores increased 13.6% to 134 from 118

Comparable store sales decreased 4.1%

Net income totaled $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, vs. net income of $11.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share. Third quarter 2019 net income was negatively affected by pre-tax charges totaling $3.3 million ($2.6 million, net of tax, or $0.08 per diluted share) related to on-going litigation and corporate restructuring. Third quarter 2018 net income benefited from a $2.3 million pre-tax insurance recovery ($1.4 million net of tax, or $0.03 per diluted share).

EBITDA decreased 13.5% to $39.8 million from $46.0 million. Both third quarter 2019 and third quarter 2018 EBITDA were affected by pre-tax items described above. Excluding these impacts from the respective third quarter measures, EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 declined by $0.6 million or 1.4% to $43.2 million from $43.8 million.

Repurchased 2.4 million shares for approximately $97 million and increased quarterly cash dividend by 7% to $0.16 per share

Fiscal 2019 guidance updated

“We delivered 6% revenue growth in the third quarter driven by strong new store performance, and are encouraged by our progress advancing our near-term priorities to drive improved performance and sustainable shareholder value,” said Brian Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer. “We are successfully executing our plan to drive growth and position the company for long-term success despite comp sales headwinds from increased competition. We will continue to manage the pace of new store growth to maximize returns and focus on advancing our store revitalization efforts.”

Third Quarter Results

(All comparisons are between third quarter 2019 and third quarter 2018, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues increased 6.1% to $299.4 million from $282.1 million, driven by a 7.0% increase in Amusements and Other revenue and a 4.9% increase in Food and Beverage revenue. Amusement and Other revenue increased 50 basis points as a percentage of total revenue to 58.4%.

Comparable store sales decreased 4.1%, driven by a 4.6% decline in walk-in sales, partially offset by a 0.7% increase in special events sales. Comparable store sales decreased 3.9% in Amusements & Other and 4.4% in Food & Beverage. Third quarter 2018 comparable store sales decreased 1.3%. Non-comparable store revenue totaled $75.4 million, an increase of $26.2 million, or 53.3%.

Operating income decreased 58.0% to $6.5 million, or 2.2% of revenues, compared with $15.5 million, or 5.5% of revenues.

Net income totaled $0.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share (31.5 million diluted share base) compared with $11.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share (39.9 million diluted share base).

EBITDA decreased 13.5% to $39.8 million, or 13.3% of revenues, compared with $46.0 million, or 16.3% of revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.1% to $46.3 million, or 15.5% of revenues, compared with $52.7 million, or 18.7% or revenues.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization decreased 8.4% to $60.3 million, or 20.1% of revenues, compared with $65.8 million, or 23.3% of revenues.

New Store Development

The Company is on track to open 16 new locations in fiscal 2019, representing unit growth of approximately 12% (net of one first quarter closing). These store openings include 11 large and 5 small format locations and are split between new and existing markets for the Dave & Buster’s brand. The Board and management team remain open-minded about the pace of new unit growth in 2021 and beyond and will continue to monitor progress, consistent with the Company’s focus on maximizing returns for investors.

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company opened four new stores: Concord, California; Huntsville, Alabama; McDonough, Georgia; and Wichita, Kansas. During the fourth quarter, the Company has already opened a store in Canton, Ohio and has one more store scheduled to open in Shenandoah, Texas later in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Capital Allocation

During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 2.4 million shares for approximately $97 million and at quarter-end had approximately $173 million remaining under the current $800 million authorization. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share during the third quarter. Returning capital to shareholders will continue to be an important component of the company’s capital allocation plans in 2020 and beyond.

Financial Outlook

The Company is updating its fiscal 2019 guidance as follows:

Total revenues of $1.347 billion to $1.354 billion (vs. $1.338 billion to $1.359 billion)

Comparable store sales of -3.0% to -2.5% (vs. -3.5% to -2.0%)

16 new stores (vs. 15-16 new stores)

Net income of $94 million to $98 million (vs. $91 million to $100 million)

Effective tax rate of 21.5% to 22.0% (vs. 22.0% to 22.5%) and diluted share count of approximately 34.0 million (unchanged)

EBITDA of $275 million to $280 million (vs. $272 million to $282 million)

Total capital additions (net of tenant improvement allowances and other landlord payments) of $215 million to $220 million (vs. $200 million to $210 million)

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 135 venues in North America (as of December 10, 2019) that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by our level of indebtedness, general business and economic conditions, the impact of competition, the seasonality of the Company's business, adverse weather conditions, future commodity prices, guest and employee complaints and litigation, fuel and utility costs, labor costs and availability, changes in consumer and corporate spending, changes in demographic trends, changes in governmental regulations, unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.

*Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Store operating income before depreciation and amortization, and store operating income before depreciation and amortization margin (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our operating performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures used by the Company in this press release may be different from the measures used by other companies.

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS November 3, 2019 February 3, 2019 (unaudited) (audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,880 $ 21,585 Other current assets 50,729 69,508 Total current assets 71,609 91,093 Property and equipment, net 878,203 805,337 Operating lease right of use assets 967,697 - Intangible and other assets, net 380,678 376,757 Total assets $ 2,298,187 $ 1,273,187 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total current liabilities $ 281,383 $ 244,390 Operating lease liabilities 1,174,772 - Other long-term liabilities 53,527 262,491 Long-term debt, net 640,384 378,469 Stockholders' equity 148,121 387,837 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,298,187 $ 1,273,187





DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended November 3, 2019 November 4, 2018 Food and beverage revenues $ 124,637 41.6% $ 118,807 42.1% Amusement and other revenues 174,715 58.4% 163,332 57.9% Total revenues 299,352 100.0% 282,139 100.0% Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 33,384 26.8% 31,163 26.2% Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 18,796 10.8% 17,571 10.8% Total cost of products 52,180 17.4% 48,734 17.3% Operating payroll and benefits 76,165 25.4% 71,309 25.3% Other store operating expenses 110,713 37.1% 96,267 34.1% General and administrative expenses 16,210 5.4% 15,043 5.3% Depreciation and amortization expense 33,340 11.1% 30,574 10.8% Pre-opening costs 4,245 1.4% 4,740 1.7% Total operating costs 292,853 97.8% 266,667 94.5% Operating income 6,499 2.2% 15,472 5.5% Interest expense, net 6,110 2.1% 3,321 1.2% Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes 389 0.1% 12,151 4.3% Provision (benefit) for income taxes (93) -0.1% 295 0.1% Net income $ 482 0.2% $ 11,856 4.2% Net income per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 30,980,878 38,892,288 Diluted shares 31,515,454 39,855,648 Other information: Company-owned and operated stores open at end of period 134 118 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended November 3, 2019 November 4, 2018 Net income $ 482 0.2% $ 11,856 4.2% Add back: Interest expense, net 6,110 3,321 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (93) 295 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,340 30,574 EBITDA 39,839 13.3% 46,046 16.3% Add back: Loss on asset disposal 458 120 Share-based compensation 1,747 1,757 Pre-opening costs 4,245 4,740 Other costs 1 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,290 15.5% $ 52,669 18.7% The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended November 3, 2019 November 4, 2018 Operating income $ 6,499 2.2% $ 15,472 5.5% Add back: General and administrative expenses 16,210 15,043 Depreciation and amortization expense 33,340 30,574 Pre-opening costs 4,245 4,740 Store operating income before depreciation and amortization $ 60,294 20.1% $ 65,829 23.3%









DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 3, 2019 November 4, 2018 Food and beverage revenues $ 410,779 40.8% $ 388,804 41.6% Amusement and other revenues 596,754 59.2% 544,713 58.4% Total revenues 1,007,533 100.0% 933,517 100.0% Cost of food and beverage (as a percentage of food and beverage revenues) 109,072 26.6% 101,181 26.0% Cost of amusement and other (as a percentage of amusement and other revenues) 64,456 10.8% 60,248 11.1% Total cost of products 173,528 17.2% 161,429 17.3% Operating payroll and benefits 239,965 23.8% 217,939 23.3% Other store operating expenses 321,334 31.9% 284,432 30.5% General and administrative expenses 49,047 4.9% 45,461 4.9% Depreciation and amortization expense 97,226 9.6% 87,129 9.3% Pre-opening costs 15,970 1.6% 17,121 1.8% Total operating costs 897,070 89.0% 813,511 87.1% Operating income 110,463 11.0% 120,006 12.9% Interest expense, net 14,771 1.5% 9,406 1.1% Income before provision for income taxes 95,692 9.5% 110,600 11.8% Provision for income taxes 20,411 2.0% 22,815 2.4% Net income $ 75,281 7.5% $ 87,785 9.4% Net income per share: Basic $ 2.19 $ 2.23 Diluted $ 2.15 $ 2.18 Weighted average shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 34,405,503 39,314,271 Diluted shares 35,042,311 40,257,231 Other information: Company-owned and operated stores open at end of period 134 118 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown: 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 3, 2019 November 4, 2018 Net income $ 75,281 7.5% $ 87,785 9.4% Add back: Interest expense, net 14,771 9,406 Provision for income taxes 20,411 22,815 Depreciation and amortization expense 97,226 87,129 EBITDA 207,689 20.6% 207,135 22.2% Add back: Loss on asset disposal 1,284 813 Share-based compensation 5,479 5,771 Pre-opening costs 15,970 17,121 Other costs 34 127 Adjusted EBITDA $ 230,456 22.9% $ 230,967 24.7% The following table sets forth a reconciliation of operating income to store operating income before depreciation and amortization for the periods shown: 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 3, 2019 November 4, 2018 Operating income $ 110,463 11.0% $ 120,006 12.9% Add back: General and administrative expenses 49,047 45,461 Depreciation and amortization expense 97,226 87,129 Pre-opening costs 15,970 17,121 Store operating income before depreciation and amortization $ 272,706 27.1% $ 269,717 28.9%



