NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of November 29, 2019, short interest in 2,391 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,205,473,934 shares compared with 8,223,360,638 shares in 2,391 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 15, 2019. The end-of-November short interest represents 4.49 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 4.45 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,006 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 905,927,631 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 29, 2019 compared with 904,000,302 shares in 999 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 3.16 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.44.

In summary, short interest in all 3,397 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,111,401,565 shares at the November 29, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,390 issues and 9,127,360,940 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.31 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.32 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

